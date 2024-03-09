DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brand New Legs are a 4 piece Manchester band who are blending alternative rock and indie with some gorgeous jazzy vibes. Combining Paramore-esque vocals with guitar sounds drawing on influences from Jeff Buckley to King Krule, they bring a cool and quirky...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.