Brand New Legs + Special Guests

Crofters Rights
9 Mar - 7 Apr
GigsBristol
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Brand New Legs are a 4 piece Manchester band who are blending alternative rock and indie with some gorgeous jazzy vibes. Combining Paramore-esque vocals with guitar sounds drawing on influences from Jeff Buckley to King Krule, they bring a cool and quirky...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sunder.
Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

