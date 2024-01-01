DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIVILIZASYON NYE AFTER PARTY MOVIDA CLUB PART III

Movida Club
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 5:30 am
PartyParis
€7.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bienvenue à l'After Party du Nouvel An organisé par le COLLECTIF SIVILIZASYON au Movida Club, Paris. Une soirée inoubliable avec MID COMMUNITY & PASSION RECORDS.

Rendez-vous de 5h30 à 13h pour bien commencer l'année, répartis en trois zones uniques : Pena...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sivilizasyon Collectif.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Movida Club

32 Avenue Corentin Cariou, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 am

