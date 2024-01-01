DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

After Favela: Latino et Shatta

King Club
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 5:30 am
PartyParis
From €33.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après une big Favela de 2000 personnes on se retrouve pour l'after le plus caliente du Nouvel an.

De 5h30 a 11h30 et plus si affinités: on commence l'année 2024 sur le meilleur des sons Latino et Shatta !

En plein coeur de Paris on finit la plus grosse s...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Majors Prod.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

King Club

12 Rue Quincampoix, 75004 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.