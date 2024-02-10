Top track

ALL-DAYER w/ Beach For Tiger, Starter Car & More

The Victoria
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Spotlight Ltd & Speed of Sound presents: All-Dayer ft.

*Beach For Tiger ("Take It In" single launch)

*Starter Car

*Mylar

*Mary

*Charlie Vaughan

*Cool Wall

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Spotlight Ltd. & Speed of Sound
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Cool Wall, Charlie Vaughan, Mylar and 1 more

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open5:00 pm

