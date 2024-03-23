DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soichi Terada (Live)

Phonox
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £13
About

Soichi Terada, the most influential dance music artists from the far east of the past 20 years, brings his "rabble-rousing live show" (RA) to Phonox this March.

A bastion of dance music across the spectrums, Soichi tells a story that traps electronica, ea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soichi Terada

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

