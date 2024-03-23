DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Soichi Terada, the most influential dance music artists from the far east of the past 20 years, brings his "rabble-rousing live show" (RA) to Phonox this March.
A bastion of dance music across the spectrums, Soichi tells a story that traps electronica, ea...
