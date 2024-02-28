Top track

Lily Knott - I Hate When You Do Drugs

Jodie Bryant's Discover Live

Star of Kings, Kings Cross
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50

About

Jodie Bryant presents Discover Live - the best new music night in London to find your new favourite artist.

This event is a must see for anyone who's a fan of new music and intimate gigs / becoming fans of artists before they start selling out arenas and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jodie Bryant
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daisy Veacock, PRVNA, Lily Knott

Venue

Star of Kings, Kings Cross

126 York Wy, London N1 0AX, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

