Chris Smither

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 4 May, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

Chris Smither live at Eddie's Attic!

Having distilled his own signature sound of blues and folk for over 50 years, Chris Smither is truly an American original. A profound songwriter, Chris continues to draw deeply from the blues, American folk music, mode...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
Lineup

Chris Smither

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

