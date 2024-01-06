DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE BLACK PARADE - EMO & POP PUNK PARTY
BLACKLIGHT EDITION! We'll be glowing you up with a special Blacklight Edition of The Black Parade. We bring the blacklight, you wear white or neon!
DJs Jet, Swabby & Nekosiren play the jams you love by:
Fall Out B...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.