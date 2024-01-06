DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Black Parade Emo + Pop Punk Party

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE BLACK PARADE - EMO & POP PUNK PARTY

BLACKLIGHT EDITION! We'll be glowing you up with a special Blacklight Edition of The Black Parade. We bring the blacklight, you wear white or neon!

DJs Jet, Swabby & Nekosiren play the jams you love by:

Fall Out B...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

