Kidambi, Parker, Shiroishi, Jaffe & Stardrum, Butterss, Uhlmann

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The bicoastal quartet with Amirtha Kidambi, Jeff Parker, Patrick Shiroishi & Max Jafffe makes a special appearance on the west coast. Booker Stardrum is also visiting from New York and has assembled a trio with Anna Butterss and Greg Uhlmann.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amirtha Kidambi, Patrick Shiroishi, Max Jaffe and 2 more

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

