The bicoastal quartet with Amirtha Kidambi, Jeff Parker, Patrick Shiroishi & Max Jafffe makes a special appearance on the west coast. Booker Stardrum is also visiting from New York and has assembled a trio with Anna Butterss and Greg Uhlmann.
