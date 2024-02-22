DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mouth For War returns to Evansville to support their new album "Bleed Yourself"
Joining them is their friends "Inside You"
local supports:
Grow Blind
FOAM
Murderachi
