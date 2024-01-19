DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reflusso di coscienza | Improv stand-up comedy

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Fri, 19 Jan, 8:30 pm
ComedyMilano
€4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

‘Reflusso di coscienza’ è uno spettacolo comico tutto di improv in cui Lorenzo manifesta liberamente se stesso, partendo dall’esperienza del flusso di coscienza o della ‘scrittura automatica’ surrealista. A guidarlo sarà, per usare parole di altri, ‘il det...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

Venue

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

