ECFM w/ Alien D, Drink Night, Lemmy Caution & Mole

The End
Wed, 17 Jan, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Stoked to announce the continuation of ECFM, inbound on January 17th at The End. It feels awesome to have the party reach a new city, and we hope you enjoy a weeknight of warped out, spacey, introspective selections. For the inaugural get together, we’ve i...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alien D, Drink Night, Lemmy Caution and 1 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

