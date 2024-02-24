DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JOUR 2 . WAREHOUSE . BEW WINTER 24

Espace DS
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:45 pm
GigsBordeaux
€12
About

BORDEAUX ELECTRONIC WEEK-END 2024 WINTER EDITION

4ème étape : Warehouse à l'ESPACE DS

Line up :

1ère stage :

- Marcus

- Mohajer

- LDS (live)

- Vixen

2ème stage :

- Jean

- El Chapo

- Tssibo

- Matertow

Autres tickets disponibles ici : ht...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Bordeaux Electronic Week.
Venue

Espace DS

17 Rue Édouard Faure, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open11:45 pm

