BORDEAUX ELECTRONIC WEEK-END 2024 WINTER EDITION
4ème étape : Warehouse à l'ESPACE DS
Line up :
1ère stage :
- Marcus
- Mohajer
- LDS (live)
- Vixen
2ème stage :
- Jean
- El Chapo
- Tssibo
- Matertow
