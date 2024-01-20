Top track

Mauvais Œil - Constantine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Family Friendly

Doña
Sat, 20 Jan, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mauvais Œil - Constantine
Got a code?

About

House Another invites you to Bar Doña on January 20th at 8 pm for the launch of our night called, Family Friendly. It is a kiki for folks who are deeply committed to the rights and wellbeing of communities of queer, people of colour, trans, neurodivergent,...

This is an 18+ event
Family Friendly is presented by House Another.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.