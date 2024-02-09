DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MEMATARON

Sala Insomnio
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MeMataron

Apertura de puerta 20h

Show 21h

Meet and Great 19:30h

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Insomnio Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Insomnio

C. de Cea Bermúdez, 21, 28003 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

