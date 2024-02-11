DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amirtha Kidambi & Luke Stewart, Kirin McElwain, Insideoutmosphere

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 11 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Late Breakfast presents an evening exploring the thorny tangents of melody and noise, acoustics and electronics.

~

Insideoutmosphere is an evolving project by artists Marcus Herse and Reza Monahan. Mined audio artifacts and micro-noises are utilized as c...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Late Breakfast
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kirin McElwain, Amirtha Kidambi, Luke Stewart

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.