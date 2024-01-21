DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dancing du dimanche Edition 1

Blonde Venus
Sun, 21 Jan, 12:30 pm
DJBordeaux
From €3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DANCING DU DIMANCHE

Joie bonheur Blonde Venus lance son dancing du dimanche après-midi 1 fois par mois. Pour cette première édition, viens danser en famille, entre potes , entre darons, entre chats, entre ado, entre seniors. Et non tu ne rêves pas : il s’...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.