Top track

How Do I Get to You?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mr Ben and the Bens

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

How Do I Get to You?
Got a code?

About

Cult DIY outfit and BBC 6 music favourites Mr Ben & the Bens return in 2024 with a brand new 10 track LP Small Wide World via Bingo Records.

After years of steadily touring the back and even-further-back of beyond in the UK, as well as some of the island’...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.