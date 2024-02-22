Top track

Native Sun - Sister

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Native Sun w/ Dead Tooth and Dick Richard

The Monkey House
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsWinooski
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Native Sun - Sister
Got a code?

About

Waking Windows presents

Native Sun w/ Dead Tooth and Dick Richard

Thursday - February 22

Doors 7:30pm / Show 8:00pm

$12 Adv/ $15 Dos

18+ limited and must be in venue before 9pm

Native Sun grows with increasing urgency in the face of the inexorable cl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Waking Windows.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Tooth, Native Sun

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.