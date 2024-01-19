Top track

Endless Digital Birthdays - One Face at a Time

Endless Digital Birthdays, Ex-Giant and more

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 19 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

ENDLESS DIGITAL BIRTHDAYS - experimental powerhouse band who don't play often enough but now they;re back and have some choice vinyl for sale

Plus

EX-GIANT

and more tbc

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ex-Giant, Endless Digital Birthdays

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

