DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sauce Comedy

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 25 Jan, 8:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sauce affirms that humor is a political and spiritual resource, a way to ease up on ourselves and each other. Come and laugh in the name of lasting with an open heart and attempting the repairs our lives are asking of us. This month features all stars Juli...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.