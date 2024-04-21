Top track

Upon a Burning Body The Browning HollowFront vctms

The Meadows
Sun, 21 Apr, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Doors @ 5:00PM

16+ w/ ID

NO REENTRY

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
Lineup

1
Upon a Burning Body, VCTMS, The Browning and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

