Le duo français KAS:ST apporte indéniablement une vision atypique et avant-gardiste de la techno. Sans cesse animés par la volonté de casser les codes et de ne rentrer dans aucune case, il sera présent à La Folie Douce Les Arcs le 18 janvier 2024.
