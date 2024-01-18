DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KAS:ST

La Folie Douce
Thu, 18 Jan, 8:30 pm
DJChamonix
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le duo français KAS:ST apporte indéniablement une vision atypique et avant-gardiste de la techno. Sans cesse animés par la volonté de casser les codes et de ne rentrer dans aucune case, il sera présent à La Folie Douce Les Arcs le 18 janvier 2024.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA FOLIE DOUCE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KAS:ST

Venue

La Folie Douce

73700, Bourg-Saint-Maurice, Savoie, France
Doors open8:15 pm

