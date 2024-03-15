DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jersey LIVE in London

Phonox
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Making their much anticipated London debut, French electronic duo Jersey bring their high flying LIVE 360 show to Phonox on Friday 15 March.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jersey

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.