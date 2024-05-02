DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Embassy, quite correctly called "architects of some of the past decades’ best new sounds" by Pitchfork, are without a doubt one of the most influential Swedish bands of the 21st century. As leaders of the blooming Gothenburg scene The Embassy opened a...
