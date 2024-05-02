Top track

The Embassy - It Pays To Belong

The Embassy

The Social
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40

Top track

About

The Embassy, quite correctly called "architects of some of the past decades’ best new sounds" by Pitchfork, are without a doubt one of the most influential Swedish bands of the 21st century. As leaders of the blooming Gothenburg scene The Embassy opened a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Line Of Best Fit.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

