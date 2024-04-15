DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Slum Village’s soulful rhymes and seamless flows embodied the sound of ’90s rap. Anchored by the production talents of the late J Dilla, the Detroit ensemble mix hip-hop and jazz-rap, and continue to perform despite a number of lineup shifts over the decad
Slum Village need no introduction.
One of the most famous hip hop outfits of all time bring that Detroit heat over to Manchester this April.
Original member T3 and producer Young RJ are guaranteed to deliver all of your favourite joints for a high energy...
