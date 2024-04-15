Top track

Fall In Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slum Village

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Mon, 15 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fall In Love
Got a code?

About Slum Village

Slum Village’s soulful rhymes and seamless flows embodied the sound of ’90s rap. Anchored by the production talents of the late J Dilla, the Detroit ensemble mix hip-hop and jazz-rap, and continue to perform despite a number of lineup shifts over the decad Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Slum Village need no introduction.

One of the most famous hip hop outfits of all time bring that Detroit heat over to Manchester this April.

Original member T3 and producer Young RJ are guaranteed to deliver all of your favourite joints for a high energy...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slum Village

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.