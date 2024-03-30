Top track

Dakh Daughters - Galya

Dakh Daughters - Ukraine Fire

Théâtre Jean-Vilar
Sat, 30 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsVitry-sur-Seine
About

Ukraine Fire reprend les codes chers aux Dakh Daughters, des textes puissants et poétiques, un goût prononcé pour la théâtralité, une orchestration live détonante accompagnée de projections vidéo flirtant avec le fantastique. Un concert qui sonne comme un...

Réservé aux plus de 14 ans
Présenté par Théâtre Jean Vilar.
Lineup

Dakh Daughters

Venue

Théâtre Jean-Vilar

1 Place Jean Vilar, 94400 Vitry-sur-Seine, France
Doors open7:00 pm

