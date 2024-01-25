Top track

PARANOID LONDON LIVE

Independance Club
Thu, 25 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.80

About

Paranoid London se ha convertido en sinónimo de despojo del acid house a sus raíces.

Rescatando el sonido de las caritas sonrientes, delirantes y excesos azucarados. En cambio, hace referencia a sus raíces homosexuales, negras y estadounidenses. Tomando e...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
Lineup

Paranoid London

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

