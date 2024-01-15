DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bella // Mari Green

Next Door Records
Mon, 15 Jan, 7:00 pm
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bella is a singer songwriter from Glasgow, currently based in London. Her jazz-influenced sound brings together lush textures, lofi production and catchy pop melodies. Bella brought a fresh sound to the jazz-pop landscape with her debut EP Playing Around,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Next Door Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

