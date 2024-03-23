Top track

Church Of Blood Records

EartH
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 1:00 pm
From £25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall + Kitchen.

Launching their first live festival, Blood Records launch 'The Church of Blood Records'. A 1400 capacity multi-stage festival in Hackney's 'EartH'. Set for 23rd March 2024, the all dayer will bring a ple...

Presented by Blood Records & CloseUp.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Peace, Chappaqua Wrestling, Phoebe Green and 1 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
Accessibility information

