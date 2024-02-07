Top track

DANA GAVANSKI

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dana Gavanski + band play Folklore on 7th Feb 2024, her first London headline show since Sept 2022. Expect a night of brand new music being played in public for the very first time, music which will soon make up Dana’s third album, due for release in 2024....

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dana Gavanski

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

