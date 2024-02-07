DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dana Gavanski + band play Folklore on 7th Feb 2024, her first London headline show since Sept 2022. Expect a night of brand new music being played in public for the very first time, music which will soon make up Dana’s third album, due for release in 2024....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.