{RENAIDDANCE} : Beyoncé Celebration

The Meadows
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Release the stress! 👏

📍 The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

🐝 Saturday, January 13

⏰ 11PM

👽 18+

RENAIDDANCE is a celebration of Queen B's latest masterpiece 🪩 and...

This is an 18+ event
What The Dance
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

