Nectar Woode + 1ère partie: Mee Shel

POPUP!
Mon, 18 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nectar Woode est une guitariste et chanteuse ghanéenne/britannique basée dans l'Est de Londres, et qui a suscité le soutien et l'attention d'Elton John, Zane Lowe et de BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra ou encore 6Music

Ayant grandi à Milton Keynes en tant que fille d'u...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nectar Woode

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

