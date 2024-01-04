Top track

12 Regrets

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Israel's Arcade

Soda Bar
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

12 Regrets
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Coachella Valley band Israel’s Arcade formed in 2018 by multi instrumentalist and vocalist Israel Pinedo. Israel’s Arcade debut single 12 Regrets was released in 2018 following with the release of t...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & In Your Pocket.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Israel's Arcade

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.