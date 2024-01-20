Top track

t00 late

Foolhard X Link

Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 11:59 pm
DJBologna
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Per la prima volta al Link sbarca FOOLHARD, progetto che nasce a Bologna all’interno della comunità queer e trans*, che attraverso sonorità pop, elettroniche e techno e performance impattanti e inaspettate vuole portare sulla dancefloor i valori di libera...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Lineup

Swan Meat

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:59 pm

