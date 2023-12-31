DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NYE: Karriem Riggins

Red Door Gallery
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrate New Year's Eve this year with Karriem Riggins and DJ Ro at Red Door!!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Karriem Riggins

Venue

Red Door Gallery

7500 Oakland Avenue, Detroit, Michigan 48211, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

