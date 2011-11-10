Top track

Bongzilla - Amerijuanican

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST TWO DAY PASS

Metro Baltimore
10 Nov - 11 Nov
GigsBaltimore
$51.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bongzilla - Amerijuanican
Got a code?

About

HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE - 2 DAY PASS

Friday, November 10th + Saturday, November 11th

at Metro Baltimore

Doors at 5:30 PM, Show at 6:30 PM

Day 1 - Baltimore

  • The Atomic Bitchwax
  • Black Lung
  • Geezer
  • Lüger
  • Witchpit
  • Cosmic Reaper Read more
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.