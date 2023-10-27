DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EVERYDAY PEOPLE ROLLER DISCO LA

Rolling Greens
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $42.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join Everyday People in LA for two parties in one. 1970s-inspired / Studio 54 themed roller disco and dance party inside in their Sunset Room event space on Friday, October 27th from 7:30-2a

Music by DJ Moma & Friends

Hosted by Roller Wave, Saada, Mollie Read more

Everyday People NYC

Lineup

Everyday People

Venue

Rolling Greens

1005 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.