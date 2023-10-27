DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Everyday People in LA for two parties in one. 1970s-inspired / Studio 54 themed roller disco and dance party inside in their Sunset Room event space on Friday, October 27th from 7:30-2a
Music by DJ Moma & Friends
Hosted by Roller Wave, Saada, Mollie
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.