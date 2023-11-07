DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brown Sauce

The Bill Murray
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Brown Sauce, a South Asian (and other Asian pals) compilation show featuring household names and the best up-and-coming talent - all hilarious comedians who happen to be brown.

The show started in 2021 and was met with rave reviews (5 stars from the Morni Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy

Sharlin Jahan

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

