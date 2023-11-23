Top track

LILA SOVIA & Friends Release Show

Uebel & Gefährlich
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

23.11.2023

Einlass: 19h Beginn: 20h

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Lila Sovia

Venue

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

