Sleeper

Bush Hall
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£30.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Join Sleeper for a fabulous evening of acoustic songs. Classics, rarities and conversation. Unique opportunity to hear your favourite tunes up close, in intimate surroundings.

This is a 16+ event, U18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Bush Hall

Lineup

Sleeper

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

