Loraine James + Alliyah Enyo

Sneaky Pete's
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London electronic experimentalist Loraine James joins us for an intimate gig-time live performance this October following the release of Gentle Confrontation, her third album for Hyperdub (label home of Burial, Dean Blunt, Laurel Halo).

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Loraine James, Alliyah Enyo

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

