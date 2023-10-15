DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London electronic experimentalist Loraine James joins us for an intimate gig-time live performance this October following the release of Gentle Confrontation, her third album for Hyperdub (label home of Burial, Dean Blunt, Laurel Halo).
Breaking the mould
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.