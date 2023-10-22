Top track

David August presents VĪS

Le Trianon
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
From €30.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le compositeur, DJ, label manager et multi-instrumentiste David August est de retour en 2023 avec son nouveau projet VĪS, une œuvre multidisciplinaire et tentaculaire.

Le natif de Hambourg s'est fait remarquer dès 2010 avec une Boiler Room éblouissante, a

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

David August

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

