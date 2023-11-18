Top track

China Drum Acoustic Punk All Dayer | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sat, 18 Nov, 1:00 pm
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signature Brew presents an acoustic punk all dayer with headliners China Drum making their long awaited return to London and taking us through their collection of melodic punk beauties in acoustic form.

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

China Drum, Sam Russo, Katie MF

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
150 capacity

