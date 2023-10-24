Top track

Knives - Babooshka

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beautiful Noise #1 : Knives + Bo Gritz + Tea Eater

Supersonic
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

Nouvelle soirée parisienne dédiée aux décibels, aux guitares saturées, loin des structures convenues. Plus punk que post, plus noise que rock, bienvenue à la Beautiful Noise 🖤

  • KNIVES
    (Post Punk / Bristol, UK)
    Powerful Idles-esque punk band Read more
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Tea Eater, Bo Gritz, Knives

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

