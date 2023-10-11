DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El proyecto valenciano Bernal presentará el 11 de octubre en Loco Club su próximo Ep "La Necesidad de Contarlo" junto a Romantic Thriller (USA) y Crystal Box (USA), proyectos que se caracterizan por el Post Punk y la Electrónica Experimental.
Para mayores
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.