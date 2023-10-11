Top track

Bernal+Romantic Thriller+Crystal Box en Valencia

Loco Club
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
€12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

El proyecto valenciano Bernal presentará el 11 de octubre en Loco Club su próximo Ep "La Necesidad de Contarlo" junto a Romantic Thriller (USA) y Crystal Box (USA), proyectos que se caracterizan por el Post Punk y la Electrónica Experimental.

Organizado por Calima.

Bernal, Crystal Box, Romantic Thriller

Loco Club

Carrer de l'Erudit Orellana, 12, 46008 València, Valencia, Spain
