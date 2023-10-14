DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Quebe Sisters

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday October 14

7pm Doors, 7:30 Show

$25 Advance, $35 Day of Show

All Welcome

--THE QUEBE SISTERS--Combine the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie, Willie Nelson, and you have none other than The Quebe Sisters.

Rhythm & Roots

Lineup

Venue

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

