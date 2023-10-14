DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday October 14
7pm Doors, 7:30 Show
$25 Advance, $35 Day of Show
All Welcome
--THE QUEBE SISTERS--Combine the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie, Willie Nelson, and you have none other than The Quebe Sisters.
With
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.