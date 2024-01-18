Top track

Disco Icons: Heatwave

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Disco legends Heatwave take over the Blues Kitchen this January with an entire set of party anthems.

Globally known for floor-filling hits like 'Mind Blowing Decisions', 'Boogie Nights' and the all-time classic 'Always and Forever', Heatwave are no strang...

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Heatwave

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

