DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ida Engberg + Stephan Jolk

EartH
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
£17.85

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Prepare to get lost in the mesmerizing beats of techno as the acclaimed Ida Engberg makes her grand return to London. Coming to you exclusively for one night only, Engberg will be taking over the vibrant Earth Lon Read more

Presented by Zeppelin Entertainment.

Lineup

Ida Engberg, Stephan Jolk, Gorje Hewek

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open9:30 pm

